Fort Worth, TX
4817 Mill Creek Trail
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:24 AM

4817 Mill Creek Trail

4817 Mill Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4817 Mill Creek Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Twin Mills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 Mill Creek Trail have any available units?
4817 Mill Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4817 Mill Creek Trail have?
Some of 4817 Mill Creek Trail's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4817 Mill Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4817 Mill Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 Mill Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4817 Mill Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4817 Mill Creek Trail offer parking?
No, 4817 Mill Creek Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4817 Mill Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4817 Mill Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 Mill Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 4817 Mill Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4817 Mill Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 4817 Mill Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 Mill Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4817 Mill Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.

