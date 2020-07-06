Rent Calculator
4812 Grainger Trail
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:25 AM
4812 Grainger Trail
4812 Grainger Trail
No Longer Available
Location
4812 Grainger Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4812 Grainger Trail have any available units?
4812 Grainger Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4812 Grainger Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4812 Grainger Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 Grainger Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4812 Grainger Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4812 Grainger Trail offer parking?
No, 4812 Grainger Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4812 Grainger Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 Grainger Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 Grainger Trail have a pool?
No, 4812 Grainger Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4812 Grainger Trail have accessible units?
No, 4812 Grainger Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 Grainger Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4812 Grainger Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 4812 Grainger Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4812 Grainger Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
