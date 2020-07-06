All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:57 PM

4812 Barberry Tree Cove

4812 Barberry Tree Cove · No Longer Available
Location

4812 Barberry Tree Cove, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Summer Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 Barberry Tree Cove have any available units?
4812 Barberry Tree Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4812 Barberry Tree Cove have?
Some of 4812 Barberry Tree Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 Barberry Tree Cove currently offering any rent specials?
4812 Barberry Tree Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 Barberry Tree Cove pet-friendly?
No, 4812 Barberry Tree Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4812 Barberry Tree Cove offer parking?
Yes, 4812 Barberry Tree Cove offers parking.
Does 4812 Barberry Tree Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 Barberry Tree Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 Barberry Tree Cove have a pool?
No, 4812 Barberry Tree Cove does not have a pool.
Does 4812 Barberry Tree Cove have accessible units?
No, 4812 Barberry Tree Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 Barberry Tree Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4812 Barberry Tree Cove has units with dishwashers.

