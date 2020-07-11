4812 Applewood Road, Fort Worth, TX 76133 Meadows of Candleridge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Split bedroom plan with large bedrooms and walk-in closets! Master bath has separate tub & large walk-in shower! Spacious sunken living with gorgeous fireplace! Kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space joins sunny breakfast nook that overlooks the huge back yard with wood deck!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
