Fort Worth, TX
4812 Applewood Road
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:04 PM

4812 Applewood Road

4812 Applewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

4812 Applewood Road, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Meadows of Candleridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Split bedroom plan with large bedrooms and walk-in closets! Master bath has separate tub & large walk-in shower! Spacious sunken living with gorgeous fireplace! Kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space joins sunny breakfast nook that overlooks the huge back yard with wood deck!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 Applewood Road have any available units?
4812 Applewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4812 Applewood Road have?
Some of 4812 Applewood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 Applewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
4812 Applewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 Applewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 4812 Applewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4812 Applewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 4812 Applewood Road offers parking.
Does 4812 Applewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 Applewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 Applewood Road have a pool?
No, 4812 Applewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 4812 Applewood Road have accessible units?
No, 4812 Applewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 Applewood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4812 Applewood Road has units with dishwashers.
