Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:37 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4809 Palm Ridge Drive
4809 Palm Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4809 Palm Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candle Ridge West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4809 Palm Ridge Drive have any available units?
4809 Palm Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4809 Palm Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4809 Palm Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4809 Palm Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4809 Palm Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 Palm Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4809 Palm Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4809 Palm Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4809 Palm Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4809 Palm Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4809 Palm Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 Palm Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4809 Palm Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4809 Palm Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4809 Palm Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 Palm Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4809 Palm Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
