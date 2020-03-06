4808 Inverness Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Overton South
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This charming duplex sits in the heart of Fort Worth, tile in kitchen, vinyl plank floors and carpet in bedrooms, recently updated kitchen and bathrooms with rear parking and 2 car carport. Washer and Dryer connections only. Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4808 Inverness Avenue have any available units?
4808 Inverness Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4808 Inverness Avenue have?
Some of 4808 Inverness Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4808 Inverness Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4808 Inverness Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.