4808 Inverness Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This charming duplex sits in the heart of Fort Worth, tile in kitchen, vinyl plank floors and carpet in bedrooms, recently updated kitchen and bathrooms with rear parking and 2 car carport. Washer and Dryer connections only. Move in ready!