Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4804 Trail Lake Drive
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:08 AM

4804 Trail Lake Drive

4804 Trail Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4804 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Fort Worth has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 Trail Lake Drive have any available units?
4804 Trail Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 Trail Lake Drive have?
Some of 4804 Trail Lake Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 Trail Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4804 Trail Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 Trail Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4804 Trail Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4804 Trail Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 4804 Trail Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4804 Trail Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4804 Trail Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 Trail Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 4804 Trail Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4804 Trail Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 4804 Trail Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 Trail Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 Trail Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
