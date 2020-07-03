4800 Bryce Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Crestline Area
Spacious, Charming Upstairs Apartment Located off Historic Camp Bowie Featuring: Living Area with Fireplace, Dining Area, Built In Cabinets, Master Bedroom, Hardwood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Laundry Area on Property and Adorable Balcony
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
