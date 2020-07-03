All apartments in Fort Worth
4800 Bryce Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4800 Bryce Avenue

4800 Bryce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4800 Bryce Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestline Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious, Charming Upstairs Apartment Located off Historic Camp Bowie Featuring: Living Area with Fireplace, Dining Area, Built In Cabinets, Master Bedroom, Hardwood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Laundry Area on Property and Adorable Balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Bryce Avenue have any available units?
4800 Bryce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 Bryce Avenue have?
Some of 4800 Bryce Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Bryce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Bryce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Bryce Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4800 Bryce Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4800 Bryce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4800 Bryce Avenue offers parking.
Does 4800 Bryce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 Bryce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Bryce Avenue have a pool?
No, 4800 Bryce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4800 Bryce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4800 Bryce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Bryce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4800 Bryce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

