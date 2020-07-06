Rent Calculator
4748 N Cascades Street
4748 North Cascades Street
No Longer Available
Location
4748 North Cascades Street, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4748 N Cascades Street have any available units?
4748 N Cascades Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4748 N Cascades Street have?
Some of 4748 N Cascades Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4748 N Cascades Street currently offering any rent specials?
4748 N Cascades Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4748 N Cascades Street pet-friendly?
No, 4748 N Cascades Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4748 N Cascades Street offer parking?
Yes, 4748 N Cascades Street offers parking.
Does 4748 N Cascades Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4748 N Cascades Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4748 N Cascades Street have a pool?
No, 4748 N Cascades Street does not have a pool.
Does 4748 N Cascades Street have accessible units?
No, 4748 N Cascades Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4748 N Cascades Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4748 N Cascades Street has units with dishwashers.
