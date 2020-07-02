All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4744 Staples Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4744 Staples Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4744 Staples Ave

4744 Staples Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4744 Staples Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
"Fort Worth Texas Homes For Rent" - 3/2/1with an open kitchen and living room.

1st Choice Property Management
5664 Denton Hwy, Fort Worth, TX 76148, USA
Phone: +1 817-281-1300

(RLNE3396620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4744 Staples Ave have any available units?
4744 Staples Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4744 Staples Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4744 Staples Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4744 Staples Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4744 Staples Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4744 Staples Ave offer parking?
No, 4744 Staples Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4744 Staples Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4744 Staples Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4744 Staples Ave have a pool?
No, 4744 Staples Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4744 Staples Ave have accessible units?
No, 4744 Staples Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4744 Staples Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4744 Staples Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4744 Staples Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4744 Staples Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University