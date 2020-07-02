Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4744 Staples Ave
4744 Staples Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4744 Staples Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
"Fort Worth Texas Homes For Rent" - 3/2/1with an open kitchen and living room.
1st Choice Property Management
5664 Denton Hwy, Fort Worth, TX 76148, USA
Phone: +1 817-281-1300
(RLNE3396620)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4744 Staples Ave have any available units?
4744 Staples Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4744 Staples Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4744 Staples Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4744 Staples Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4744 Staples Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4744 Staples Ave offer parking?
No, 4744 Staples Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4744 Staples Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4744 Staples Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4744 Staples Ave have a pool?
No, 4744 Staples Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4744 Staples Ave have accessible units?
No, 4744 Staples Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4744 Staples Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4744 Staples Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4744 Staples Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4744 Staples Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
