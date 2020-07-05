4741 Misty Ridge Dr

Amenities
3 + 2 Home for Lease in Keller ISD! - Remodeled home in highly sought-after Park Glen Subdivision, Keller Schools! Versatile 2nd living could be formal dining. New in 2016 ~ roof, tile, carpet, paint, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, stainless steel appliances! Huge kitchen with loads of cabinets & counter space! Split bedrooms, master with garden tub, separate shower, 2 sinks, walk-in closet. Newer gas water heater; gas heat, gas cooktop. Nearby Arcadia Park with walking trails, tennis, playground ~ Don't miss this one!
(RLNE2791055)