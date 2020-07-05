All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:05 AM

4741 Misty Ridge Dr

4741 Misty Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4741 Misty Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3 + 2 Home for Lease in Keller ISD! - Remodeled home in highly sought-after Park Glen Subdivision, Keller Schools! Versatile 2nd living could be formal dining. New in 2016 ~ roof, tile, carpet, paint, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, stainless steel appliances! Huge kitchen with loads of cabinets & counter space! Split bedrooms, master with garden tub, separate shower, 2 sinks, walk-in closet. Newer gas water heater; gas heat, gas cooktop. Nearby Arcadia Park with walking trails, tennis, playground ~ Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4741 Misty Ridge Dr have any available units?
4741 Misty Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4741 Misty Ridge Dr have?
Some of 4741 Misty Ridge Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4741 Misty Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4741 Misty Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4741 Misty Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4741 Misty Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4741 Misty Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 4741 Misty Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4741 Misty Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4741 Misty Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4741 Misty Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 4741 Misty Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4741 Misty Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 4741 Misty Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4741 Misty Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4741 Misty Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

