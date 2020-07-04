4729 Barberry Tree Cove

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful 3 bedroom, plus office/flex room, 2 bath in Summer Creek Ranch.

The large kitchen offers a skylight for plenty of natural light, ceramic tile, island, tile back-splash. Large living room with fireplace. Split bedroom arrangement, master suite with double vanity, separate garden tub, shower and walk in closet.

Price listed is for a lease through end of June 2020.

Owner may consider a 1 year lease for $1525



THIS PROPERTY WILL BE READY FOR SHOWINGS MID/LATE September AFTER CURRENT RESIDENT VACATES AND MAKE READY WORK IS COMPLETE. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL ALL WORK IS DONE AND UNIT IS MOVE IN READY.

No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1500 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.