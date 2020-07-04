All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4729 Barberry Tree Cove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4729 Barberry Tree Cove

4729 Barberry Tree Cove · No Longer Available
Location

4729 Barberry Tree Cove, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Summer Creek Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful 3 bedroom, plus office/flex room, 2 bath in Summer Creek Ranch.
The large kitchen offers a skylight for plenty of natural light, ceramic tile, island, tile back-splash. Large living room with fireplace. Split bedroom arrangement, master suite with double vanity, separate garden tub, shower and walk in closet.
Price listed is for a lease through end of June 2020.
Owner may consider a 1 year lease for $1525

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE READY FOR SHOWINGS MID/LATE September AFTER CURRENT RESIDENT VACATES AND MAKE READY WORK IS COMPLETE. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL ALL WORK IS DONE AND UNIT IS MOVE IN READY.
No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1500 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4729 Barberry Tree Cove have any available units?
4729 Barberry Tree Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4729 Barberry Tree Cove have?
Some of 4729 Barberry Tree Cove's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4729 Barberry Tree Cove currently offering any rent specials?
4729 Barberry Tree Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4729 Barberry Tree Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 4729 Barberry Tree Cove is pet friendly.
Does 4729 Barberry Tree Cove offer parking?
No, 4729 Barberry Tree Cove does not offer parking.
Does 4729 Barberry Tree Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4729 Barberry Tree Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4729 Barberry Tree Cove have a pool?
No, 4729 Barberry Tree Cove does not have a pool.
Does 4729 Barberry Tree Cove have accessible units?
No, 4729 Barberry Tree Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 4729 Barberry Tree Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 4729 Barberry Tree Cove does not have units with dishwashers.

