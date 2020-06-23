Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4728 Sterling Trace Circle
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:03 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4728 Sterling Trace Circle
4728 Sterling Trace Circle
·
No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location
4728 Sterling Trace Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trace Ridge
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous single story hour. 4 bdrm, 1 living, 1 dining, large kitchen with island and skylight, tile in living area and carpet in bedrooms. very nice back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4728 Sterling Trace Circle have any available units?
4728 Sterling Trace Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4728 Sterling Trace Circle have?
Some of 4728 Sterling Trace Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4728 Sterling Trace Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4728 Sterling Trace Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4728 Sterling Trace Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4728 Sterling Trace Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4728 Sterling Trace Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4728 Sterling Trace Circle offers parking.
Does 4728 Sterling Trace Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4728 Sterling Trace Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4728 Sterling Trace Circle have a pool?
No, 4728 Sterling Trace Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4728 Sterling Trace Circle have accessible units?
No, 4728 Sterling Trace Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4728 Sterling Trace Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4728 Sterling Trace Circle has units with dishwashers.
