All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4725 South Drive West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4725 South Drive West
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:19 AM

4725 South Drive West

4725 South Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Overton South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4725 South Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,276 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4825733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 South Drive West have any available units?
4725 South Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4725 South Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
4725 South Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 South Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 4725 South Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 4725 South Drive West offer parking?
No, 4725 South Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 4725 South Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4725 South Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 South Drive West have a pool?
Yes, 4725 South Drive West has a pool.
Does 4725 South Drive West have accessible units?
No, 4725 South Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 South Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 4725 South Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4725 South Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 4725 South Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University