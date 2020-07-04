4724 Sleepy Meadows

Amenities

Great 3-2-2 in Ft. Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Open layout, beautiful hardwood floors, gorgeous granite counter tops, stainless appliances, spacious rooms and so much more!Large living area with a lovely cast stone fireplace, sizeable breakfast area that overlooks the backyard, huge gourmet kitchen has loads of counter space, tumbled backsplash, walk-in pantry. Private master suite has a walk-in closet and an charming bath with dual sinks, oversized soaking tub and separate shower. Lovely secondaries, French doors, covered patio, sprinkler system, community pool, park, playground and more! This One Won't Last Long !!