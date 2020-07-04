All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4724 Sleepy Meadows Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Great 3-2-2 in Ft. Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Open layout, beautiful hardwood floors, gorgeous granite counter tops, stainless appliances, spacious rooms and so much more!Large living area with a lovely cast stone fireplace, sizeable breakfast area that overlooks the backyard, huge gourmet kitchen has loads of counter space, tumbled backsplash, walk-in pantry. Private master suite has a walk-in closet and an charming bath with dual sinks, oversized soaking tub and separate shower. Lovely secondaries, French doors, covered patio, sprinkler system, community pool, park, playground and more! This One Won't Last Long !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4724 Sleepy Meadows have any available units?
4724 Sleepy Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4724 Sleepy Meadows have?
Some of 4724 Sleepy Meadows's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4724 Sleepy Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
4724 Sleepy Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 Sleepy Meadows pet-friendly?
No, 4724 Sleepy Meadows is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4724 Sleepy Meadows offer parking?
No, 4724 Sleepy Meadows does not offer parking.
Does 4724 Sleepy Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4724 Sleepy Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 Sleepy Meadows have a pool?
Yes, 4724 Sleepy Meadows has a pool.
Does 4724 Sleepy Meadows have accessible units?
No, 4724 Sleepy Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 Sleepy Meadows have units with dishwashers?
No, 4724 Sleepy Meadows does not have units with dishwashers.

