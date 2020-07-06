All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4721 Waterway Drive North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4721 Waterway Drive North
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:45 AM

4721 Waterway Drive North

4721 Waterway Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4721 Waterway Drive North, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 Waterway Drive North have any available units?
4721 Waterway Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4721 Waterway Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
4721 Waterway Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 Waterway Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4721 Waterway Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 4721 Waterway Drive North offer parking?
No, 4721 Waterway Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 4721 Waterway Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 Waterway Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 Waterway Drive North have a pool?
No, 4721 Waterway Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 4721 Waterway Drive North have accessible units?
No, 4721 Waterway Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 Waterway Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4721 Waterway Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4721 Waterway Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4721 Waterway Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University