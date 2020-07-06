4712 Sabine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pristine clean 3 bedrooms! 2 Dining Areas! Living Room with Fireplace with Gas Starter!Large Master Bedroom! Separate Tub and Shower in Master Bath! Fenced Yard! Park and Walking Trails Nearby! Schools Nearby! Keller ISD! Small dog available on a case by case basis. No aggressive dogs! Pet deposit is non refundable! Ready for immediate occupancy! Apply online!