Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4712 Sabine Street

4712 Sabine Street · No Longer Available
Location

4712 Sabine Street, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pristine clean 3 bedrooms! 2 Dining Areas! Living Room with Fireplace with Gas Starter!Large Master Bedroom! Separate Tub and Shower in Master Bath! Fenced Yard! Park and Walking Trails Nearby! Schools Nearby! Keller ISD! Small dog available on a case by case basis. No aggressive dogs! Pet deposit is non refundable! Ready for immediate occupancy! Apply online!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 Sabine Street have any available units?
4712 Sabine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 Sabine Street have?
Some of 4712 Sabine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 Sabine Street currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Sabine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Sabine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4712 Sabine Street is pet friendly.
Does 4712 Sabine Street offer parking?
Yes, 4712 Sabine Street offers parking.
Does 4712 Sabine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Sabine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Sabine Street have a pool?
No, 4712 Sabine Street does not have a pool.
Does 4712 Sabine Street have accessible units?
No, 4712 Sabine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Sabine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4712 Sabine Street has units with dishwashers.

