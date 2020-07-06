4712 Sabine Street, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Park Glen
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pristine clean 3 bedrooms! 2 Dining Areas! Living Room with Fireplace with Gas Starter!Large Master Bedroom! Separate Tub and Shower in Master Bath! Fenced Yard! Park and Walking Trails Nearby! Schools Nearby! Keller ISD! Small dog available on a case by case basis. No aggressive dogs! Pet deposit is non refundable! Ready for immediate occupancy! Apply online!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
