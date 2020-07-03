Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
4708 Meadow Green Trail
4708 Meadow Green Tr
·
No Longer Available
Location
4708 Meadow Green Tr, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One study plus 3 bedroom. Front porch and back cover patio. wood flooring. House was built in 2015
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4708 Meadow Green Trail have any available units?
4708 Meadow Green Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4708 Meadow Green Trail have?
Some of 4708 Meadow Green Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4708 Meadow Green Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Meadow Green Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Meadow Green Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4708 Meadow Green Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4708 Meadow Green Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4708 Meadow Green Trail offers parking.
Does 4708 Meadow Green Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 Meadow Green Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Meadow Green Trail have a pool?
No, 4708 Meadow Green Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4708 Meadow Green Trail have accessible units?
No, 4708 Meadow Green Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Meadow Green Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4708 Meadow Green Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
