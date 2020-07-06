4708 Collinwood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Love Downtown? Love Westside of Fort Worth? Love Arlington Heights? Want to be minutes from Central Market and Cultural District? Here you go! Upstairs townhome type of apartment available for lease. Beautiful hardwood floors, 2 very large bedrooms and one full bath. Large kitchen with pantry and full size washer and dryer area. Even has a separate dining room that could be office or second living area. There is a 3 car garage and each occupant receives one garage space with opener. We do have application requirements. Live in this wonderful area and be close to all the things you love!