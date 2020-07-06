All apartments in Fort Worth
4708 Collinwood Avenue

Location

4708 Collinwood Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Love Downtown? Love Westside of Fort Worth? Love Arlington Heights? Want to be minutes from Central Market and Cultural District? Here you go! Upstairs townhome type of apartment available for lease. Beautiful hardwood floors, 2 very large bedrooms and one full bath. Large kitchen with pantry and full size washer and dryer area. Even has a separate dining room that could be office or second living area. There is a 3 car garage and each occupant receives one garage space with opener. We do have application requirements. Live in this wonderful area and be close to all the things you love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Collinwood Avenue have any available units?
4708 Collinwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4708 Collinwood Avenue have?
Some of 4708 Collinwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 Collinwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Collinwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Collinwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4708 Collinwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4708 Collinwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4708 Collinwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 4708 Collinwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4708 Collinwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Collinwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4708 Collinwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4708 Collinwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4708 Collinwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Collinwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4708 Collinwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

