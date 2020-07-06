All apartments in Fort Worth
4704 Waterway Drive N

4704 Waterway Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

4704 Waterway Drive North, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE: FRIDAY, MARCH 8th FROM 4:30-5:30 PM. Beautiful 2 Story Home in Keller ISD. Wonderful Lot with Trees & Big Size Backyard. Inviting Entrance with Nice Laminate Floors throughout the First Floor. Wood Burning Fireplace. Tall Ceilings. Lots of Windows. Neutral Colors. Large Master & Master Bath. Great Location. Home is near Schools, Shopping & Minutes to Downtown Ft Worth. Wonderful Kitchen with Refrigerator. Big Living Area, 2 Dining Areas. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. This Outstanding Home has Blinds, Laminate Floors, Ceramic Tile & Carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 Waterway Drive N have any available units?
4704 Waterway Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 Waterway Drive N have?
Some of 4704 Waterway Drive N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 Waterway Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
4704 Waterway Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 Waterway Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 4704 Waterway Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4704 Waterway Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 4704 Waterway Drive N offers parking.
Does 4704 Waterway Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 Waterway Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 Waterway Drive N have a pool?
No, 4704 Waterway Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 4704 Waterway Drive N have accessible units?
No, 4704 Waterway Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 Waterway Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4704 Waterway Drive N has units with dishwashers.

