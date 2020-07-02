All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:04 PM

4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle

4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candle Ridge West

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at Main Street Renewal website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle have any available units?
4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle have?
Some of 4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle offer parking?
No, 4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle have a pool?
No, 4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4704 Sleepy Ridge Circle has units with dishwashers.

