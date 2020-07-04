All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

4704 Penrose Avenue

4704 Penrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4704 Penrose Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bomber Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath large backyard 1 car garage home in Ridglea West Addition with a lot of personality. Great floors throughout the home. This is a hot property, and will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 Penrose Avenue have any available units?
4704 Penrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4704 Penrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4704 Penrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 Penrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4704 Penrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4704 Penrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4704 Penrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 4704 Penrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 Penrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 Penrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 4704 Penrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4704 Penrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4704 Penrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 Penrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4704 Penrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4704 Penrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4704 Penrose Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

