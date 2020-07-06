All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

4701 Parkmount Drive

4701 Parkmount Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4701 Parkmount Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Bend Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees**

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,918 sq ft, 1 story home in Fort Worth! Spacious living room with beautiful wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting and updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 Parkmount Drive have any available units?
4701 Parkmount Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4701 Parkmount Drive have?
Some of 4701 Parkmount Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 Parkmount Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4701 Parkmount Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 Parkmount Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4701 Parkmount Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4701 Parkmount Drive offer parking?
No, 4701 Parkmount Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4701 Parkmount Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4701 Parkmount Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 Parkmount Drive have a pool?
No, 4701 Parkmount Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4701 Parkmount Drive have accessible units?
No, 4701 Parkmount Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 Parkmount Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4701 Parkmount Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

