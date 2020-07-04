All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 29 2019 at 2:47 PM

4701 Norris Street

4701 Norris Street · No Longer Available
Location

4701 Norris Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Stop 6-Poly Oversight

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath is now available for move-in! This property features tile flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with shed is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 Norris Street have any available units?
4701 Norris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4701 Norris Street currently offering any rent specials?
4701 Norris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 Norris Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4701 Norris Street is pet friendly.
Does 4701 Norris Street offer parking?
No, 4701 Norris Street does not offer parking.
Does 4701 Norris Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4701 Norris Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 Norris Street have a pool?
No, 4701 Norris Street does not have a pool.
Does 4701 Norris Street have accessible units?
No, 4701 Norris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 Norris Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4701 Norris Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4701 Norris Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4701 Norris Street does not have units with air conditioning.

