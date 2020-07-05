All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4700 Huffines Blvd
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:47 PM

4700 Huffines Blvd

4700 Huffines Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4700 Huffines Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Marine Creek Aprtments

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Northwest Fort Worth
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $736

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($75/mo), Club house, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 960

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Huffines Blvd have any available units?
4700 Huffines Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 Huffines Blvd have?
Some of 4700 Huffines Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 Huffines Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Huffines Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Huffines Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4700 Huffines Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4700 Huffines Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4700 Huffines Blvd offers parking.
Does 4700 Huffines Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 Huffines Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Huffines Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4700 Huffines Blvd has a pool.
Does 4700 Huffines Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 4700 Huffines Blvd has accessible units.
Does 4700 Huffines Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4700 Huffines Blvd has units with dishwashers.

