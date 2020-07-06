All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4676 Misty Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute three bedroom home with two living and two dining areas. Formal living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Formal dining room. Combined family and breakfast nook open to kitchen. All bedrooms located on the 2nd floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4676 Misty Ridge Drive have any available units?
4676 Misty Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4676 Misty Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4676 Misty Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4676 Misty Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4676 Misty Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4676 Misty Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4676 Misty Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4676 Misty Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4676 Misty Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4676 Misty Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4676 Misty Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4676 Misty Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4676 Misty Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4676 Misty Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4676 Misty Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4676 Misty Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4676 Misty Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

