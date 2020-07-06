4676 Misty Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Summerfields
Cute three bedroom home with two living and two dining areas. Formal living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Formal dining room. Combined family and breakfast nook open to kitchen. All bedrooms located on the 2nd floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
