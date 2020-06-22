Rent Calculator
4668 Cool Ridge Court
Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4668 Cool Ridge Court
4668 Cool Ridge Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
4668 Cool Ridge Court, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candle Ridge West
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4668 Cool Ridge Court have any available units?
4668 Cool Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4668 Cool Ridge Court have?
Some of 4668 Cool Ridge Court's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4668 Cool Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
4668 Cool Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4668 Cool Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 4668 Cool Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4668 Cool Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 4668 Cool Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 4668 Cool Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4668 Cool Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4668 Cool Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 4668 Cool Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 4668 Cool Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 4668 Cool Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4668 Cool Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4668 Cool Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
