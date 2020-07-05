All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
4657 Feathercrest Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

4657 Feathercrest Drive

4657 Feathercrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4657 Feathercrest Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Keller ISD. 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath. Home has an updated eat in kitchen with granite counter-tops and beautiful tile back-splash. Updated bathrooms. FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT. NEW CARPETS UPSTAIRS & NEW WOOD LOOK TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT DOWNSTAIRS. Spacious living room with a beautiful wood burning fire place. Master is located downstairs with deep closet, dual granite-top vanity and and stand up shower. Owner had LED lights installed to help save on electricity. Sprinkler system in front and backyard. Quick access to 820, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4657 Feathercrest Drive have any available units?
4657 Feathercrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4657 Feathercrest Drive have?
Some of 4657 Feathercrest Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4657 Feathercrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4657 Feathercrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4657 Feathercrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4657 Feathercrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4657 Feathercrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4657 Feathercrest Drive offers parking.
Does 4657 Feathercrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4657 Feathercrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4657 Feathercrest Drive have a pool?
No, 4657 Feathercrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4657 Feathercrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 4657 Feathercrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4657 Feathercrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4657 Feathercrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

