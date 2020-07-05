4657 Feathercrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Keller ISD. 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath. Home has an updated eat in kitchen with granite counter-tops and beautiful tile back-splash. Updated bathrooms. FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT. NEW CARPETS UPSTAIRS & NEW WOOD LOOK TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT DOWNSTAIRS. Spacious living room with a beautiful wood burning fire place. Master is located downstairs with deep closet, dual granite-top vanity and and stand up shower. Owner had LED lights installed to help save on electricity. Sprinkler system in front and backyard. Quick access to 820, shopping and dining.