All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4656 Waterway Drive N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4656 Waterway Drive N
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:42 AM

4656 Waterway Drive N

4656 Waterway Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4656 Waterway Drive North, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom, 1 and a half bath located in popular area of Huntington Village featuring wood floors and carpeted floors within the Keller School District. Freeways, schools, entrainment are all convenient. Will go quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4656 Waterway Drive N have any available units?
4656 Waterway Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4656 Waterway Drive N have?
Some of 4656 Waterway Drive N's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4656 Waterway Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
4656 Waterway Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4656 Waterway Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 4656 Waterway Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4656 Waterway Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 4656 Waterway Drive N offers parking.
Does 4656 Waterway Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4656 Waterway Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4656 Waterway Drive N have a pool?
No, 4656 Waterway Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 4656 Waterway Drive N have accessible units?
No, 4656 Waterway Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 4656 Waterway Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4656 Waterway Drive N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University