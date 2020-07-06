4656 Waterway Drive North, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Summerfields
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Updated 3 bedroom, 1 and a half bath located in popular area of Huntington Village featuring wood floors and carpeted floors within the Keller School District. Freeways, schools, entrainment are all convenient. Will go quick!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4656 Waterway Drive N have any available units?
4656 Waterway Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4656 Waterway Drive N have?
Some of 4656 Waterway Drive N's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4656 Waterway Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
4656 Waterway Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.