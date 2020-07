Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking

Charming 3 bedroom home on a corner lot. This home is in Keller ISD and is conveniently located with easy access to I 35, 820 or 377. The living room has vaulted ceilings, a nice fireplace and a wetbar perfect for entertaining. Call to schedule an appointment today at this price this property will not be on the market long. Pictures coming soon.