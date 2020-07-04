4644 Parkview Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Park Bend Estates
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open and high ceiling entry way, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 living, 2 dining, good sized yard, fire place, no carpet in this house, wood flooring and ceramic title flooring, huge family room upstairs. tenant to verify all information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4644 Parkview Lane have any available units?
4644 Parkview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4644 Parkview Lane have?
Some of 4644 Parkview Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4644 Parkview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4644 Parkview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.