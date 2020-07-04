4644 Parkview Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Open and high ceiling entry way, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 living, 2 dining, good sized yard, fire place, no carpet in this house, wood flooring and ceramic title flooring, huge family room upstairs. tenant to verify all information.