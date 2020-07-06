All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4641 Greenfern Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4641 Greenfern Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:42 PM

4641 Greenfern Lane

4641 Greenfern Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4641 Greenfern Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4641 Greenfern Lane have any available units?
4641 Greenfern Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4641 Greenfern Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4641 Greenfern Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 Greenfern Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4641 Greenfern Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4641 Greenfern Lane offer parking?
No, 4641 Greenfern Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4641 Greenfern Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4641 Greenfern Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 Greenfern Lane have a pool?
No, 4641 Greenfern Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4641 Greenfern Lane have accessible units?
No, 4641 Greenfern Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 Greenfern Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4641 Greenfern Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4641 Greenfern Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4641 Greenfern Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University