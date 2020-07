Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute, cute, cute... clean and move-in ready. This 3-2-1 has everything you need to feel at home. Located at the recognized Keller ISD. New Carpet, updated master bath, vaulted ceiling in living area, very bright kitchen with bay windows, breakfast open bar, open plan to living area. Home is energy efficient with radiant barrier and ceiling fans, Master bedroom with walk-in closets and direct access to back yard.