All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4636 Dexter Avenue.
Home
Fort Worth, TX
4636 Dexter Avenue
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:04 AM
1 of 17
4636 Dexter Avenue
4636 Dexter Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
4636 Dexter Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestline Area
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Great location! Brand new remodel from floor to ceiling throughout including the 2 bedrooms and bathroom!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4636 Dexter Avenue have any available units?
4636 Dexter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4636 Dexter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4636 Dexter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4636 Dexter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4636 Dexter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4636 Dexter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4636 Dexter Avenue offers parking.
Does 4636 Dexter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4636 Dexter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4636 Dexter Avenue have a pool?
No, 4636 Dexter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4636 Dexter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4636 Dexter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4636 Dexter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4636 Dexter Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4636 Dexter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4636 Dexter Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
