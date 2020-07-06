4633 South Drive W

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Lots of updates! 3-2-2 with all new bathrooms, granite counter top in kitchen, SS sink with new faucet and new SS gas stove.New dishwasher Large backyard.

$50 application fee per person over 18 years of age.