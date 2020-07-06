All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4633 South Drive W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4633 South Drive W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4633 South Drive W

4633 South Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Overton South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4633 South Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lots of updates! 3-2-2 with all new bathrooms, granite counter top in kitchen, SS sink with new faucet and new SS gas stove.New dishwasher Large backyard.
$50 application fee per person over 18 years of age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4633 South Drive W have any available units?
4633 South Drive W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4633 South Drive W have?
Some of 4633 South Drive W's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4633 South Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
4633 South Drive W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4633 South Drive W pet-friendly?
No, 4633 South Drive W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4633 South Drive W offer parking?
Yes, 4633 South Drive W offers parking.
Does 4633 South Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4633 South Drive W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4633 South Drive W have a pool?
No, 4633 South Drive W does not have a pool.
Does 4633 South Drive W have accessible units?
No, 4633 South Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 4633 South Drive W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4633 South Drive W has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University