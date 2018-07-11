All apartments in Fort Worth
4633 Barnhill Lane
4633 Barnhill Lane

4633 Barnhill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4633 Barnhill Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4633 Barnhill Lane have any available units?
4633 Barnhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4633 Barnhill Lane have?
Some of 4633 Barnhill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4633 Barnhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4633 Barnhill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4633 Barnhill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4633 Barnhill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4633 Barnhill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4633 Barnhill Lane offers parking.
Does 4633 Barnhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4633 Barnhill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4633 Barnhill Lane have a pool?
No, 4633 Barnhill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4633 Barnhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 4633 Barnhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4633 Barnhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4633 Barnhill Lane has units with dishwashers.

