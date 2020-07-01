4629 Waterway Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

A charming 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.