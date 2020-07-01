All apartments in Fort Worth
4629 Waterway Drive

4629 Waterway Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

4629 Waterway Drive North, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4629 Waterway Drive have any available units?
4629 Waterway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4629 Waterway Drive have?
Some of 4629 Waterway Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4629 Waterway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4629 Waterway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4629 Waterway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4629 Waterway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4629 Waterway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4629 Waterway Drive offers parking.
Does 4629 Waterway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4629 Waterway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4629 Waterway Drive have a pool?
No, 4629 Waterway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4629 Waterway Drive have accessible units?
No, 4629 Waterway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4629 Waterway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4629 Waterway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

