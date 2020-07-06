All apartments in Fort Worth
4625 WINEBERRY Drive

4625 Wineberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4625 Wineberry Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bdrm, 2 bath with tons of storage and extra parking! Huge backyard. Laminate wood kit floor, storage shed. Remodeled Kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 WINEBERRY Drive have any available units?
4625 WINEBERRY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4625 WINEBERRY Drive have?
Some of 4625 WINEBERRY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 WINEBERRY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4625 WINEBERRY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 WINEBERRY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4625 WINEBERRY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4625 WINEBERRY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4625 WINEBERRY Drive offers parking.
Does 4625 WINEBERRY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 WINEBERRY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 WINEBERRY Drive have a pool?
No, 4625 WINEBERRY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4625 WINEBERRY Drive have accessible units?
No, 4625 WINEBERRY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 WINEBERRY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4625 WINEBERRY Drive has units with dishwashers.

