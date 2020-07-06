Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4625 Timken Trail
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:40 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4625 Timken Trail
4625 Timken Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
4625 Timken Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4625 Timken Trail have any available units?
4625 Timken Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4625 Timken Trail have?
Some of 4625 Timken Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4625 Timken Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4625 Timken Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 Timken Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4625 Timken Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4625 Timken Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4625 Timken Trail offers parking.
Does 4625 Timken Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 Timken Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 Timken Trail have a pool?
No, 4625 Timken Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4625 Timken Trail have accessible units?
No, 4625 Timken Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 Timken Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4625 Timken Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
