4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive
Last updated September 1 2019 at 2:42 AM
4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive
4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY NICE 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH OPEN SPACE.BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN OVERLOOKING FAMILY ROOM AND BREAKFAST. SPLIT BEDROOM, COVER PATIO.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive have any available units?
4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive have?
Some of 4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive offers parking.
Does 4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive have a pool?
No, 4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive have accessible units?
No, 4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4625 Dwarf Nettle Drive has units with dishwashers.
