All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4612 Palm Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4612 Palm Ridge Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:31 AM

4612 Palm Ridge Drive

4612 Palm Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4612 Palm Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candle Ridge West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 Palm Ridge Drive have any available units?
4612 Palm Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4612 Palm Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4612 Palm Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 Palm Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4612 Palm Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4612 Palm Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 4612 Palm Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4612 Palm Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4612 Palm Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 Palm Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4612 Palm Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4612 Palm Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4612 Palm Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 Palm Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4612 Palm Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4612 Palm Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4612 Palm Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University