4612 Alamosa Street

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Be the first to live in this new 3 bedroom 3 bath Townhome with a one car garage and back yard! Upgraded interiors include granite countertops, wood plank flooring throughout. Chef inspired kitchen with island and flat top stove.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2019



Deposits: $1,345.00

