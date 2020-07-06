All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4612 Alamosa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4612 Alamosa Street
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:14 PM

4612 Alamosa Street

4612 Alamosa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4612 Alamosa Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Las Brisas

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this new 3 bedroom 3 bath Townhome with a one car garage and back yard! Upgraded interiors include granite countertops, wood plank flooring throughout. Chef inspired kitchen with island and flat top stove.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2019

Deposits: $1,345.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 Alamosa Street have any available units?
4612 Alamosa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4612 Alamosa Street have?
Some of 4612 Alamosa Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 Alamosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
4612 Alamosa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 Alamosa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4612 Alamosa Street is pet friendly.
Does 4612 Alamosa Street offer parking?
Yes, 4612 Alamosa Street offers parking.
Does 4612 Alamosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4612 Alamosa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 Alamosa Street have a pool?
No, 4612 Alamosa Street does not have a pool.
Does 4612 Alamosa Street have accessible units?
No, 4612 Alamosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 Alamosa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4612 Alamosa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University