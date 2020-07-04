4610 Ranch View Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Awesome Clearfork Location! Beautiful half duplex ready early March 2019. Property features include 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 living areas (1 with woodburning fireplace), 2 dining areas, covered parking for 2 vehicles, outdoor storage and a fenced backyard. Spacious galley kitchen features new cabinets, countertops, appliances and a small dining area. Open floorplan with spacious living areas. Master bedroom is large with newly remodeled bathroom that includes double vanity and walk in closet. New solid surface flooring throughout...no carpet. There is a large covered patio off the kitchen. Property backs up to 60 acres of natural land. The Trinity Trails and Shops at Clearfork are minutes away.