Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:56 AM

4609 Matthew Drive

4609 Matthew Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4609 Matthew Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 Matthew Drive have any available units?
4609 Matthew Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 Matthew Drive have?
Some of 4609 Matthew Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 Matthew Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4609 Matthew Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 Matthew Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4609 Matthew Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4609 Matthew Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4609 Matthew Drive offers parking.
Does 4609 Matthew Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 Matthew Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 Matthew Drive have a pool?
No, 4609 Matthew Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4609 Matthew Drive have accessible units?
No, 4609 Matthew Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 Matthew Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609 Matthew Drive has units with dishwashers.

