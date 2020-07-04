All apartments in Fort Worth
4608 Ranch View Road
4608 Ranch View Road

4608 Ranch View Road · No Longer Available
Location

4608 Ranch View Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Overton West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome Clearfork location in Tanglewood school district. Beautiful half duplex ready early March 2020. Ptoperty features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 living areas (1 with fireplace and gas logs), dining area, large eat in kitchen, covered parking for 2 vehicles, outdoor storage and a fenced backyard. Spacious kitchen with all appliances included. Open floorplan with spacious living areas. Master bedroom has a roomy walk in closet and attached bath. There is solid surface flooring throughout...no carpet. There is also a large covered patio off of the kitchen. Property backs up to 60 acres of natural land. The Trinity Trails and Shops at Clearfork are minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 Ranch View Road have any available units?
4608 Ranch View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 Ranch View Road have?
Some of 4608 Ranch View Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 Ranch View Road currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Ranch View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Ranch View Road pet-friendly?
No, 4608 Ranch View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4608 Ranch View Road offer parking?
Yes, 4608 Ranch View Road offers parking.
Does 4608 Ranch View Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4608 Ranch View Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Ranch View Road have a pool?
No, 4608 Ranch View Road does not have a pool.
Does 4608 Ranch View Road have accessible units?
No, 4608 Ranch View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Ranch View Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 Ranch View Road has units with dishwashers.

