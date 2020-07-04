4608 Ranch View Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Awesome Clearfork location in Tanglewood school district. Beautiful half duplex ready early March 2020. Ptoperty features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 living areas (1 with fireplace and gas logs), dining area, large eat in kitchen, covered parking for 2 vehicles, outdoor storage and a fenced backyard. Spacious kitchen with all appliances included. Open floorplan with spacious living areas. Master bedroom has a roomy walk in closet and attached bath. There is solid surface flooring throughout...no carpet. There is also a large covered patio off of the kitchen. Property backs up to 60 acres of natural land. The Trinity Trails and Shops at Clearfork are minutes away.