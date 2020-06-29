4608 Daisy Leaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Huge 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Villages of Woodland Springs with 2 living and 2 dining areas. Master suite down, 3 bedrooms, full bath and second living area upstairs. Fridge, washer & dryer may come with this home and would be available for tenant use but not warrantied by owner. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1800.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.