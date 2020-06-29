All apartments in Fort Worth
4608 Daisy Leaf Drive

Location

4608 Daisy Leaf Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Villages of Woodland Springs with 2 living and 2 dining areas. Master suite down, 3 bedrooms, full bath and second living area upstairs. Fridge, washer & dryer may come with this home and would be available for tenant use but not warrantied by owner. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1800.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 Daisy Leaf Drive have any available units?
4608 Daisy Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4608 Daisy Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Daisy Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Daisy Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4608 Daisy Leaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4608 Daisy Leaf Drive offer parking?
No, 4608 Daisy Leaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4608 Daisy Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 Daisy Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Daisy Leaf Drive have a pool?
No, 4608 Daisy Leaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4608 Daisy Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 4608 Daisy Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Daisy Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4608 Daisy Leaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4608 Daisy Leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4608 Daisy Leaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

