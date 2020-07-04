4608 Angus Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Want a yard but don't want the maintenance? Check out this property! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse on a quiet cul-de-sac offers a spacious, open living area with tile flooring in all but the bedrooms. It has upgraded kitchen appliances and gorgeous custom cabinets with granite countertops. Large master suite has a huge walk-in closet. The private fenced backyard features a covered patio. LAWNCARE IS INCLUDED - making this property a maintenance-free dream come true. Excellent location - Ridglea Hills, walking distance to Ridglea Hills Elementary. Convenient Location For Access To Mall, Hospital, Freeways, Country Club & Downtown Ft Worth.



Property is available now. Pets will be considered with a good application and additional deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.