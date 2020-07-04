All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 9 2020

4608 Angus Drive

4608 Angus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4608 Angus Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Want a yard but don't want the maintenance? Check out this property! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse on a quiet cul-de-sac offers a spacious, open living area with tile flooring in all but the bedrooms. It has upgraded kitchen appliances and gorgeous custom cabinets with granite countertops. Large master suite has a huge walk-in closet. The private fenced backyard features a covered patio. LAWNCARE IS INCLUDED - making this property a maintenance-free dream come true. Excellent location - Ridglea Hills, walking distance to Ridglea Hills Elementary. Convenient Location For Access To Mall, Hospital, Freeways, Country Club & Downtown Ft Worth.

Property is available now. Pets will be considered with a good application and additional deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 Angus Drive have any available units?
4608 Angus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 Angus Drive have?
Some of 4608 Angus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 Angus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Angus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Angus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4608 Angus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4608 Angus Drive offer parking?
No, 4608 Angus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4608 Angus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 Angus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Angus Drive have a pool?
No, 4608 Angus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4608 Angus Drive have accessible units?
No, 4608 Angus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Angus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4608 Angus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

