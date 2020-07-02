All apartments in Fort Worth
4605 Maple Hill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4605 Maple Hill Drive

4605 Maple Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4605 Maple Hill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Stone Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 Maple Hill Drive have any available units?
4605 Maple Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4605 Maple Hill Drive have?
Some of 4605 Maple Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 Maple Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Maple Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Maple Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4605 Maple Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4605 Maple Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4605 Maple Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 4605 Maple Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 Maple Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Maple Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 4605 Maple Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4605 Maple Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4605 Maple Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Maple Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4605 Maple Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

