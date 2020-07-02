4605 Brandingshire Pl

4605 Brandingshire Place, Fort Worth, TX 76133 Candleridge
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Very Attractive Large Single story 4 bedroom 3 bath. Dinning Room has built in hutch. Living area has nice brick fireplace with built in book shelves. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Large master bedroom and bath. Wont't last long.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
