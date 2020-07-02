All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

4605 Brandingshire Pl

4605 Brandingshire Place · No Longer Available
Location

4605 Brandingshire Place, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candleridge

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
Very Attractive Large Single story 4 bedroom 3 bath. Dinning Room has built in hutch. Living area has nice brick fireplace with built in book shelves. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Large master bedroom and bath. Wont't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 Brandingshire Pl have any available units?
4605 Brandingshire Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4605 Brandingshire Pl have?
Some of 4605 Brandingshire Pl's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 Brandingshire Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Brandingshire Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Brandingshire Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4605 Brandingshire Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4605 Brandingshire Pl offer parking?
No, 4605 Brandingshire Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4605 Brandingshire Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 Brandingshire Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Brandingshire Pl have a pool?
No, 4605 Brandingshire Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4605 Brandingshire Pl have accessible units?
No, 4605 Brandingshire Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Brandingshire Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4605 Brandingshire Pl has units with dishwashers.

