All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4604 Angus Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4604 Angus Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:55 PM

4604 Angus Drive

4604 Angus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4604 Angus Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 Angus Drive have any available units?
4604 Angus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4604 Angus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Angus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Angus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4604 Angus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4604 Angus Drive offer parking?
No, 4604 Angus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4604 Angus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 Angus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Angus Drive have a pool?
No, 4604 Angus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4604 Angus Drive have accessible units?
No, 4604 Angus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Angus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4604 Angus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4604 Angus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4604 Angus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University